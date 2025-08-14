It's time again for our area's favorite fair, the Western Idaho Fair, which will be running for two weeks. Folks will be flooding into Expo Idaho in Garden City to ride the rides and eat excellent fair food.

While many people will be enjoying the activities, others will be competing in contests involving their livestock. The purpose of the fair is to continue the unparalleled Idaho farming and ranching community. It's inspiring to see families showcasing their animals in hopes of taking home a first-place prize.

Here's a look at items you can't take with you to the Western Idaho Fair.

The fair is a time when families come together while school is back in session. The area surrounding the fairgrounds will be packed filled with surprise, entertainment, and once in a lifetime experiences.

The music acts are fan favorites from the All American Rejects, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Daughtry, Jake Owen, and the living legend of country music Wynonna Judd. Entertainment experts tell us it will be a close call between the Rejects and Wynonna on who steals the show.

So whether you're a fan of food, entertainment, farm animals or anything else Idaho, buckle up the Western Idaho Fair is here! Check out the delicious food choices below.

