School is back in session, and the Western Idaho Fair continues to entertain thousands throughout the Treasure Valley. The fair is a place for fun, competition, endless exciting rides, and your favorite farm animals.

Slowology Courtesy of Youtube Slowology Courtesy of Youtube loading...

Years ago, Idahoans wouldn't have had to worry about what they could or couldn't take to their favorite fair. Sadly, society in some parts of the world and our country has gotten more dangerous. No one wants to be embarrassed or worse, because they took the wrong item to the Western Idaho Fair.

Although security is not the same as getting on a flight out of the Boise Airport, certain items will either prevent you from getting in or getting you booted out before the great fair food. The fair is a place to get away from the stress, not to add to it. Life is stressful enough!

One of the significant reasons for security precautions is security. Whenever there's a large gathering of folks, there is a potential for violence. Law enforcement always cautions us to report anything suspicious.

Some folks do not like Idahoans openly carrying their firearms. We've seen and covered the controversies involving the Caldwell Night Rodeo. However, firearms are permitted at the Western Idaho Fair. So we won't be seeing any protests like we did in Caldwell.

If you haven't been to the fair yet, check out our list below to avoid any embarrassing situations. Best regards, and enjoy the Western Idaho Fair now going on at Expo Idaho in Garden City, Idaho.

Western Idaho Fair Vendors 2025 The Amazing Food Vendors of 2024. Gallery Credit: Shannon buccola

9 Items Banned From The Western Idaho Fair & 1 That's Not Gallery Credit: Marco

A Look Back at 24 Years of Western Idaho Fair Concerts The Western Idaho Fair isn't just a destination for fair food and rides! They also have some sweet concerts year in and year out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart