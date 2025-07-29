July is just about over, and there are a few events in Idaho that will mark the official end of summer. Is it me, or has this summer gone by very quickly? Thankfully, we've had only three days of triple-digit weather. Let's hope the temperatures stay in the double digits, as we could all use a break from the heat.

August is a month filled with fun activities featuring local, state, and national entertainment. Kids, teachers, and parents will be preparing for the start of the school year, which begins around August 15th. Last-minute vacationers will be traveling to their favorite rest spots before it's time to hit the books.

If you're a fan of balloons and free events, don't miss the run from August 27th to August 31st. Balloon fans, young and old, flock to Ann Morrison Park in Boise to take part in the free, fun, family-friendly event. You can get more information here.

Fans of golf, local charities, and big music acts will descend to Hillcrest Country Club for the 35th edition of the Albertsons Boise Open from August 14th to August 17th. Local charities will benefit from performances from the Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. For more information, click the link here.

The biggest fair in the state, the Western Idaho Fair, runs from August 15th to August 24th. The fair has so many activities for the young and old, as it continues to be the highlight of summer in the Treasure Valley.

Before you go to the fair, please take a look at our list of prohibited items below—no need to get delayed from your favorite fair ride.

