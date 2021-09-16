The Egyptian Theater Has An October Line Up of Halloween Classics

The Egyptian Theatre is Boise's Premier Historical Theatre located right in the heart of Downtown Boise. Its hard to miss on the corner of Capitol and Main. The place had to close due to the pandemic quite some time ago and during the time they made the place even better. From careful restorations to make sure the historic integrity remained to revamping into more energy efficient and green practices.

We are looking forward to is it's array of Halloween movies slatted to be played in October. Although we don't know the exact dates for each movie these are the ones you can look forward to. They will finalize dates soon and potentially add more. Is your favorite movie on the list?

The movies we know about so far:

Hocus Pocus (1993)



Beetlejuice (1988)



The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)



The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)



The Cabin in the Woods (2011)



Session 9 (2001)



The website describes The Egyptian Theatre as a preforming arts & movie venue. A center for concerts, opera performances, guest speakers, film festivals & movie premiers.

The Theatre opened for business with “Don Juan” on April 19, 1927. It has been through some changes over the years from "the Fox" in the 30s, to the ADA in the 40's. The Egyptian name caught up in the late 1970s and has been the same ever since.

There was a major renovation project that went on back in 1999, commissioned by the Hardy Foundation, Inc.; Project Architect, Gregory A. Kaslo, AIA. The attention to Egyptian architectural detailing is astounding.

