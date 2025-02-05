There's always some unique bill from the Idaho Legislature that captivates not only Idahoans but the nation. Idahoans pride themselves on limited government and the freedom to live like many did before big government took over the rest of America.

Grocery prices have risen dramatically since Joe Biden took office. The price of eggs has hit an all-time high recently, as reported here. How high have egg prices gotten? Last year, the cost of eggs rose an incredible 58%!

Idahoans are known to be self-reliant when providing for their families. Some folks have decided to raise chickens so they can eat the eggs at a lower cost. However, keeping the chickens safe, healthy, and productive, as well as the cost of feed, are challenges to many.

Can anyone renting or owning a home in Idaho build their own chicken coop? Most folks in the Treasure Valley live in subdivisions controlled by HOAs or homeowner's associations. HOAs are designed to maintain a particular look or standard; however, sometimes, they can be a real pain.

An Idaho senator has proposed a bill allowing Idahoans to raise chickens in their backyards regardless of the HOA's rules. Would you be allowed to raise an unlimited number of chickens?

Senate Bill 1026 says homeowners could raise four chickens per two-tenths of an acre. You can read the entire bill here.

Opponents will say adding live chickens to backyards is a recipe for disaster. Homeowners have challenges dealing with domestic pets adding chickens could mean a move to allow pigs and goats. Do you want to live next to a bunch of pigs and goats?

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

