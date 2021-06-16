The Idaho State Flag Is Absolutely Hideous, Right? Be Honest!

Please don't take this the wrong way. I love Idaho, but there's one thing that's been bothering me. It's not the crazy amount of population growth. It's not the increasing housing costs either. It's the Idaho State flag. Let's be honest; it's ugly. No thought or time was put into our state flag. It looks like someone got a blue flag on sale at the Dollar Tree and pasted the state seal in the middle.

This is not about the state seal. I love the state seal. It is full of symbolism, and it has a remarkable history. It is the only state seal in America that was designed by a woman. Emma Edwards Green first drew the seal in 1863. It stands for equality, liberty, and justice, and I love that those values are represented in our seal. Still, a state flag and a state seal are two different things. I'm not saying that we should remove the seal from our flag, but couldn't we be just a little more creative than a plain blue flag with the seal in the middle?

In 2001, the North American Vexillological Association, which studies flags, surveyed the country on all 72 US state and Canadian province flags. New Mexico's flag received the highest score. Texas came in second. Idaho came in 64th out of 72.

The lowest scoring ten flags all have something in common. They are all plain blue flags, with the state seal in the middle. Changing a state flag isn't unheard of. In the past twenty years, a few southern states have redesigned their flags to abandon the confederate designs on them. Some states have redesigned their flags because they just thought it was time. The state of Utah is currently redesigning its state flag. Updating the flag is a state's version of modernizing a company logo. Even Coca-Cola has updated its logo to be more attractive to the current era.

When the state flag was initially adopted, Idaho was entirely rural. Now, Idaho's biggest export is a computer chip. The city of Boise is a tech town with suburbs busting at the seams. There is bound to be a graphic designer that would love to give our flag a 2021 update. We've made our state the most coveted place to live in the entire country. We should have a flag that represents that sentiment.