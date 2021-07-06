The Kardashians Are In Idaho! But, Whose House Are They In?

While we were enjoying our three-day weekend in Idaho, so were the Kardashians. According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and her kids spent the weekend in Coeur d'Alene wakeboarding and living it up at another celebrity's home: NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. There is a great video of Kim wiping out while wakeboarding and the kids enjoying the waterslides at the Gretzky house.

While TMZ's report only involved Kim, a quick check of Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie's social media also showed that this was a family trip to the Gem State that even included Travis Scott.

According to Zillow, the Gretzky summer home in Harrison, Idaho, is worth more than $4M. It is part of the Gozzer Ranch community. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and is 3,444 square feet. It also has a pool with dual water slides so you can race someone into the water.

Bill and Giuliana Rancic also own a home in Gozzer Ranch, and it's not uncommon to see other celebrities hanging out in the golf resort. Harry Styles and Alex Rodriguez have both posted pictures from there on their social media accounts.

This isn't the first time the Kardashians have stayed in the Couer 'd'Alene area, either. There are plenty of stories of the reality stars hanging out in Northern Idaho over the past 8 years. The beauty and the privacy of the area are unlike anything that most celebrities can find anywhere else. Expect to see more and more of Hollywood's elite coming our way soon.

