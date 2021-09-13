‘The Office’ Fan Favorite Character Coming to Revolution Concert House

Despite The Office officially signing off May 13th, 2013, the beloved sitcom thrives in syndication. TBS and Comedy Central replay episodes, while Peacock allows you to stream the entire series along with extended episodes featuring never before seen footage. And if you haven't hopped on the bandwagon of pretending the show isn't funny, being able to re-watch the series is such a comfort on bad days. And good days. Any time is a great time to watch The Office, even at a bachelorette party (I've done it!)

What makes the show great is its uniquely hilarious ensemble cast. Each character completely different from the other with his/her own brand of humor. Michael Scott, Jim, Pam, and Dwight are often regarded as the driving forces of the show. And there's definitely truth to that. But the office (and The Office) wouldn't be complete without Angela, Stan, Meredith, Kelly, Oscar, Kevin, Phyllis, and (arguably the best character) Creed.

How even to describe Creed? He's comically creepy, criminal, oblivious, alarming, genius, and absolutely endearing. He's underrated, to say the least. Just take a look at this super cut of his best moments.

The incomparable Creed Bratton is hitting the stage at Revolution Concert House and Events Center this Thursday, September 16th. Tickets are still available online. The hours slated for the show are 8:00pm -11:00pm. That's a lot of Creed in one evening to satisfy your appetite for his odd, charming, and cold delivery. Not sure what the show will entail, but hopefully some anecdotal stuff from his time on the show makes it in.

