The 2022 PBR Invitational in Nampa was CRAZY (65+ Photos)

The 2022 PBR Invitational in Nampa was CRAZY
So, the PBR Invitational this weekend was absolutely insane!
I personally have never been to something like that, but I had a blast and I would highly recommend going to those events if you get the chance. I know a lot of you were there, and it was really fun seeing y'all!
If you keep scrolling, I got a lot of pictures of the event, including Idaho's Brady Oleson's ride and Matt Triplett's ride (who I was able to interview last week).
And, of course, I tried my best to capture the rebellious bulls, the near-death moments, and PBR's entertainers and sports announcers :)
In fact, let me show you this one really fast. LOOK at this bull getting away.
IMAGINE being the guy he's staring at. What would be going through your mind? 😂
Anyway, enjoy looking through the pictures!