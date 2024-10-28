The Political Impact of A Kamala Harris’s Visit to Idaho

Idaho is about as far as any state could be from being in the national spotlight regarding the upcoming presidential election. The Gem State is so dominated by Republicans that they take it for granted. For years, we've advocated a Presidential visit from President Donald Trump. ￼

Unfortunately for all Republicans and Democrats, Idaho has not received a presidential visit. President Obama and President Biden have visited Idaho, but not a prominent Republican. Vice President Kamala Harris is losing her presidential run. While a trip to Idaho might not save her campaign, here's why it would make political sense.

Idaho is one of, if not the most, Republican states in the country. The state GOP is so big that its opponents have conjured up a rank-choice voting scheme to destroy it. Kamala Harris's arrival and holding a rally in Idaho show the world she's an open, approachable leader.

A Harris appearance in Idaho would energize Idaho liberals. Let's face it: besides the city of Boise, liberals don't have a lot going for them. Could you imagine Vice President Harris and Boise Mayor Lauren McClean holding a news conference together. The new Micron facility is a perfect backdrop for this event.

Traveling to Idaho would give the vice president an opportunity to press President Donald Trump. Her move to Idaho would be the equivalent of President Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City.

A trip to Idaho wouldn't put the Gem State into play, but it's just the out-of-the-box political move that could help Harris. It certainly couldn't hurt. Will we see her in Idaho? Stay tuned.

