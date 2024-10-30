The Rise of Boise State’s Star Running Back: Ashton Jeanty

What an impressive first half of the college football season we've experienced. For Boise State fans, the first half of 2024 is one of the all-time favorites. A team doubted by many is now the favorite to make the college football playoff and possibly a first-round bye. The Broncos have truly outkicked their coverage.

Sports, like politics, build up their heroes before tearing them apart. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has captured the hearts of college football fans and most Heisman voters. Mr. Jeanty is the leading candidate to win the nation's highest collegiate honor.

The Boise State running back is leading the nation in rushing yards. However, critics have begun to question the caliber of his competition. Mr. Jeanty and Boise State are in the Group of Five, not the Power Four, composed of more prominent established brands.

Boise State doesn't have the luxury of the massive exposure that Colorado, Miami, and Oregon have. These teams play on network television, which leads to more exposure.

Media elites have begun to rally around Oregon Quarterback Dillion Gabriel and Colorado's multi-talented duel threat Travis Hunter. Both will be aided by marketing campaigns from their respective universities.

Can Mr. Jeanty continue his dominant first-half performance? The level of difficulty has gone up, considering teams are now using a nine-man or goal-line front in hopes of stopping him.

Last week, UNLV's Defense played a perfect game but couldn't stop Mr. Jeanty. His efforts weren't wasted, as Bronco Quarterback Maddux Madsen rallied the team, rushing and hitting open receivers.

The team won, which was the most important goal; however, the drama and attention are now on Mr. Jeanty.

