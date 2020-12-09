The Santa Shutdown

A friend of mine just informed me that her daughter will not be home for Christmas. She said sarcastically, "it;s going to be a Zoom Christmas!' What's next a Zoom Santa? Is Santa Claus essential? Fear not, the investigative journalists at Moms report that Santa Claus is essential.

Hopefully, he and the reindeer will not be required to wear a mask. I can't imagine how many people would be on the naughty list if not wearing the mask is part of the criteria. They're will be Christmas throughout the world, but it will be different. Shutdown states continue to apply restrictions in the name of public safety.

In Los Angeles, you can be a drug dealer and not be thrown in jail for deal or using drugs. The new attorney general has a new take on crime reports NBC LA. However, if you're a business owner violating executive mandates, you're in big trouble.

And speaking of California, the shutdown continues. California's latest round of pandemic restrictions will remain in place through Christmas - or longer. A stay-at-home order that went into effect for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will be in place through Dec. 28th. Restrictions in the Bay Area will stay up through at least Jan. 4th.

The rules shut down indoor dining and hair and nail salons, and limit retail capacity to 20%. California is reporting between 20,000-30,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and has seen more than 20,000 deaths total. How has the pandemic affected your holiday plans?