The Traffic In This Boise Area City Is So Bad It’s Intolerable

Folks that live in Meridian and Nampa have come to expect long and longer delays in their morning and afternoon commutes. The governor and the legislature have pledged to spend more money on expanding our roads; however, it is impossible to catch up with the continued population growth. Local cities continue to approve developments that will house more people and continue to clog our roads.

Recently a group of folks gathered not in Boise, not Nampa, or Meridian but in Star to express their frustration with the excessive traffic delays in their commutes. One young lady told us, "I can't believe how bad the traffic in Star is; I moved here to avoid all of these delays."

As we've noted, Star is not alone in facing traffic congestion. The Star Police Department acknowledged the challenge in a Facebook post.

"We are excited to have Hwy 44 and State Street widened through the City of Star. Once finished, it will allow for better traffic flow. The downside for now is the time it will take for construction to be completed. The construction is going to affect all of us for our daily commute. Please be mindful of where you stop on the stretch of road that is being worked on.

Try not to block driveways or other roads. Not only is the access to the Fire station and the Police station on this stretch of road but so are many businesses, homes, and other access roads to neighborhoods. If you see an emergency vehicle with lights on, please do your best to move aside so they can get to the emergency they are needed at. We are all in this together, it will be a stressful time for many, and we know it is an inconvenience to all. As always, BE SAFE OUT THERE!

Afternoon traffic used to begin at 4 pm; today, it starts before 3 pm on selected choke points such as Eagle Road, Chinden, Star Road, 10 Mile Road, and Garrity Road.

We urge our elected officials to dedicate state funding to end the unnecessary and frustrating traffic delays before it becomes too late for all of Idaho.

