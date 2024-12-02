Nampa Car Crash Lands On Roof: Urgent Call To Slow Down On Roads

In a viral moment, a terrifying situation has America and Idaho talking about what happens when you drive your car too fast. If you haven't seen this photo on social media, stay with us; you'll see it soon.



Although experimental cars have made their way on social media, flying cars are not the norm, except if you live in Nampa. A car was seen landing on a roof at a local home, causing a lot of reaction to this troubling situation.

The Nampa Police Department issued a post on social media.

Crash Onto Nampa House Results in Two Injured and One Deceased in Vehicle; No One In Home Injured

At 9:12 a.m. Nampa Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a vehicle had left the roadway and landed on the roof of a Nampa home in the 1000 block of E. Amity. Upon arrival, first responders found a car occupied by three adults on top of a house. The investigation is still ongoing, but it appears as though the vehicle was traveling westbound on Amity at a high rate of speed, failed to navigate a curve at Diamond Street, hit a berm in a private yard, went airborne, struck the chimney of one home and landed on the rooftop of a second home. No other vehicles were involved in the crash but there was damage to powerlines, causing a power outage that has since been restored.

The driver of the vehicle and the backseat passenger were both injured in the crash and transported by Canyon County Paramedics to area hospitals. The front-seat passenger, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on the scene. No one in either home was injured; however, both houses have extensive damage.

None of the injured are being identified, pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing.

NOTE: 3:10 p.m. Some Nampa residents are reporting in the comments of this post that not all power has been restored.

How fast do you drive to allegedly lose control of your car and land on a roof?

Drivers need to slow down; how many more lives will be lost because of the insane, selfish drivers in Idaho?

