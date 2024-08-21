Driving in Idaho is one of the most challenging experiences and isn't unique to most Americans. However, the situation has gotten worse thanks to Idaho's population growth. Neighborhoods continue to grow, bringing more folks and their small, large, and extra-large vehicles.

Do you like driving big vehicles, or do you drive one? If you're like most folks, you don't like the bright headlights burning your eyes during morning or night drives. Let's not forget the tailgaters or folks that speed up and don't use their turn signals.

Idaho doesn't allow many cars that shouldn't be on the road. Thankfully, we don't see many clunkers. However, how often do we see small or large vehicles that are too loud? Or the black smoke when someone peels out from a traffic light? Excessive speeds lead to traffic accidents, injuries, and more delays, furthering our traffic challenges in the Treasure Valley.

Is it the driver or the car, truck, or SUV? That's a great question. How many times have we seen someone drive aggressively in a minivan? Substitute the minivan for an enormous pickup truck and begin documenting several road rage incidents.

Could your vehicle influence your on-the-road driving or how others react to you? In other words, do people like or dislike certain cars, trucks, and SUVs? Does their perceived dislike cause more accidents or elevated road actions?

Can vehicles be likable? The experts at Lemon Law compiled a list based on years of research examining several statistical categories.

With their research in mind, let's look at the most hated vehicles in Idaho.

The 15 Vehicles That Make Idahoans ANGRY!

