The Warehouse Food Haul Begins Building Their Teams with Local Job Fair!

So, I recently wrote about this awesome new lobster restaurant coming to Boise — the restaurant will be one of 20+ participating restaurants in The Warehouse Food Haul going on in Boise — and it turns out these vendors are all now looking to find incredible team members!

The Warehouse Food Haul’s website says...

“Want to work inside Boise’s newest culinary hub?! Join us at our job fair June 2 and check out all the incredible vendors hiring for their concepts within The Warehouse Food Hall.”

If you’re looking for a great job or if you want to be a part of this amazing food haul in Boise, consider checking out their job fair on Thursday from 9:00am-1:00pm and then again from 2:00pm-7:00pm.

As far as what to expect, I saw on KBOI that you can bring your resume and participate in on-site interviews.

KBOI said, "You're asked to bring your resume. Available positions include bartenders, counter staff, kitchen staff, bussers, food and beverage prep staff, cleaning, and supervisors. On-site interviews and on-the-spot job opportunities are available. Vendors in the job fair will be Anzalone Pizza, Bao Boi, Caffé D’arte, CAMP Cocktail Bar, Freshie's Lobster Co., Gaston’s Bakery, Neighbor Tim’s BBQ, Rush Bowls, The Loading Dock, Totally Toasted and Waffle Love.”

How cool is that?! Not only are we all excited for these restaurants to come to Boise, but I’m sure they’re excited too — and I bet they can’t wait to meet you and build their awesome teams.

