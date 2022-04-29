Honor the Idaho farmers who work tirelessly to produce the other 12 crops we enjoy in Idaho by getting the word out!

FRUIT || cherries, peaches, apricots, plums, pluots, and table grapes

Produced at a volume greater than 60 million pounds a year, apples are Idaho's #1 fruit crop!



via GIPHY

MINT || Mint has been grown in Idaho since the 1960s. Since then, Idaho has emerged as the nation's third largest producer of chocolate's best friend.



via GIPHY

WINE || With more than 50 wineries, Idaho grape varieties include Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Chardonnay.



via GIPHY

BEANS || Idaho edible beans and seeds are world-renowned for being the best and free of disease. This is largely due to the Gem State's arid climate and advanced irrigation technology.



via GIPHY

PEAS & LENTILS || Northern Idaho has the nation's most bountiful dry pea and lentil harvest. Chickpeas are grown across 40,000 acres and assist the needs of hummus producers.



via GIPHY

OILSEEDS || On track to be one of Idaho's fastest-growing crops, oilseed crops include canola, safflower, mustard, rapeseed, sunflower, and flax.



via GIPHY

ONIONS || Idaho and Malheur County, Oregon work together to produce more than 25% of America's yellow onions.



via GIPHY

SEED || Shipped to more than 120 nations around the globe each year, Idaho seeds are exquisite. Varieties include carrot, onion, turnip, alfalfa, lettuce, and Kentucky bluegrass.



via GIPHY

SUGARBEETS || Ranked second nationally and responsible for more than 20% of all U.S. harvests, Idaho sugarbeets are the state's fourth biggest crop.



via GIPHY

HAY || Hay, there! High in protein and used to assist dairy and horse operations around the globe, Idaho is the #1 producer of organic hay.



via GIPHY

BARLEY || Idaho grows malting and feed barley varieties. In addition to be a national top-producer of the crop, Idaho is a top supplier for Anheuser-Busch!



via GIPHY

WHEAT || Idaho's second biggest crop, over 50% of Idaho wheat is exported to nations around the world.



via GIPHY

POTATOES || The producer of 1/3 of the country's potatoes, Idaho potatoes are legendary. Our farmers grow and produce more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes across more than 300,000 acres. Yukon Golds, Fingerlings, and Reds are among the 30 varieties produced in the state.



via GIPHY

Get our free mobile app

Top 3 Best Fast Food French Fries Spots in Boise, Ranked

10 Scrumptious Idaho Food Festivals You Can't Miss in 2022 One of these was recently named one of the best food festivals in the entire country! Scroll through to find out which one and when to mark your calendars!

25 Delicious Food Vendors You Can Savor at the 2021 Western Idaho Fair

Every Idaho Restaurant Featured on Food Network