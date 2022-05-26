These are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho
Interestingly enough, there’s not even one county in Idaho where more than 50% of the population (25 years and over) have a bachelor’s degree.
But that doesn’t mean we're dumb, okay?!
Idaho appears to represent more blue-collar jobs or trades where you only need a high school diploma, and sometimes not even that, but what counties in Idaho are the least educated?
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Idaho.
They said, “While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education."
"Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.”
Here are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho.
Keep scrolling for the most educated and highest paid cities in Idaho :)