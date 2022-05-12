Similar to drinking water south of the border, Boise's Craigslist is a gamble.

One day you're saddled with disappointed and at a loss for words—or worse, your money. And the next day you're Cloud-9'ing it over the sweet set of couches you're confident no one's procreated on.



By nature, Craigslist is consistently inconsistent. And for a lot of us, that's part of its allure and intrigue.

I was raised by a mother who made every trip to the thrift store feel like a treasure hunt. No matter the day or the amount spent, Mom would walk through the door with a fabulous find others would've likely dismissed. In her eyes, the Unique Boutique was an endless fount of vintage Pyrex, antique costume jewelry and furniture, and inspiration for creative living. I can only imagine the wonders she would've worked had Craigslist existed in the '80s and early '90s.



An adult by the time Pawn Stars debuted, I remember being energized by the prospect of a total stranger making it big off the Civil War bleeding bowl Aunt Edie willed down to them. And most times the letdown was just as riveting.

No matter what we're searching for, there's an element associated with shopping on Craigslist that harkens back to that same excitement.



On a recent hunt for this and that, I happened upon multiple items that were a total vibe on price and purpose. If anything sparks your sense of nostalgia or retail adventure, just click on the title to connect with the seller. The categories are: Free Finds, Antiques, and General/Random.

FREE FINDS

FREE || Couch, Loveseat, Chair & Ottoman

attachment-00G0G_cJzbyuND8q6z_0CI0t2_600x450 loading...

FREE || Dirt/Soil

attachment-00e0e_9VuIR2HP4c1z_0t20CI_1200x900 loading...

FREE || Camper Shell in Great Condition

attachment-00Z0Z_fSznh0ctygHz_0CI0t2_600x450 loading...

FREE || Delivery fee of $150 for Ellington Studio Upright Piano

attachment-00404_8NvtktVVo73z_0qk0jK_1200x900 loading...

FREE || Pottery Barn Crib Mattress

attachment-00Y0Y_3UEvr2MqDFUz_0t20CI_1200x900 loading...

FREE || Treadmill

attachment-00I0I_inL4LJdayk0z_0lM0t2_1200x900 loading...

FREE || 4 Metal Patio Chairs

attachment-01010_2QqW1SIGH9Az_0t20CI_1200x900 loading...

FREE || Camper

attachment-01212_1w0Jjd1eshTz_0t20CI_1200x900 loading...

FREE || Piano

attachment-00G0G_iDWgv7Tpb8Bz_0t20CI_600x450 loading...

FREE || Outdoor Couch

attachment-00h0h_bsnynKgSDYmz_0CI0t2_600x450 loading...

FREE | Chrysler Car

attachment-00p0p_6DsN0ep1Lmzz_06S0ew_600x450 loading...

FREE || Sedona Ceramic Tile Remnants

attachment-01212_kn6dA4odkEXz_0CI0t2_600x450 loading...

FREE || Project Desk

attachment-00i0i_eOt4UVNOsH9z_0t20CI_600x450 loading...

FREE || Entertainment Center

attachment-00b0b_4ac3noHDU1Nz_0t20CI_600x450 loading...

FREE || Queen-Sized Bed Frame

attachment-00U0U_1Jquca8z6Msz_0CI0t2_1200x900 loading...

Keep scrolling!

ANTIQUES

$125.00 || Vintage Chrome Table with Formica Top & 4 Matching Chairs

attachment-00w0w_6yr99fKX9ynz_0CI0t2_600x450 loading...

$1,200 || Parlor Stove (Weiser, ID)

attachment-00a0a_kEjAX8P5w0lz_0t20CI_600x450 loading...

$250.00 || Antique Wash Stand & 5-Piece Pitcher & Bowl Set

attachment-01616_dusX3JW2kqNz_0co0gw_600x450 loading...

$200.00 || Antique Secretary & Cupboard

attachment-00V0V_eQdoH0y0zkz_0t20CI_600x450 loading...

$125.00 || 100-Year-Old Dresser with 3-Piece Mirror

attachment-00A0A_ggbwfBHUDs9z_09G0cU_600x450 loading...

$250.00 || 1925 Underwood No. 5 Typewriter

attachment-00E0E_2cbL9u8fZe5z_0CI0t2_600x450 loading...

$2,200 || Antique Wine Press c.1900

attachment-00202_i71yly7lSRtz_0iP0CI_600x450 loading...

$1,800 || Jacobs 26 Mailbox Coke Machine (Fruitland)

attachment-00e0e_em8xueD6MSTz_0t20CI_600x450 loading...

Keep scrolling!

GENERAL/ASSORTED ITEMS

$1,250 || Craftsman LT2000 Riding Mower in Excellent Condition

attachment-00S0S_5A0w4GfZkQjz_0kE09v_600x450 loading...

$200.00 || Total-Body Workout Machine in Great Condition

attachment-01414_1nSgXKBj9zIz_0t20CI_600x450 loading...

$25.00 || Homeschool Student Desk

attachment-01111_kL4rzewHaHOz_0CI0lJ_600x450 (1) loading...

$100.00 || Solid Wood Work Table with Locking Wheels

attachment-00A0A_iY9kXw7IBnLz_0CI0t2_600x450 loading...

Happy Craigslist hunting!

