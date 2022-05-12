These Craigslist Finds Are Gold.
Similar to drinking water south of the border, Boise's Craigslist is a gamble.
One day you're saddled with disappointed and at a loss for words—or worse, your money. And the next day you're Cloud-9'ing it over the sweet set of couches you're confident no one's procreated on.
By nature, Craigslist is consistently inconsistent. And for a lot of us, that's part of its allure and intrigue.
I was raised by a mother who made every trip to the thrift store feel like a treasure hunt. No matter the day or the amount spent, Mom would walk through the door with a fabulous find others would've likely dismissed. In her eyes, the Unique Boutique was an endless fount of vintage Pyrex, antique costume jewelry and furniture, and inspiration for creative living. I can only imagine the wonders she would've worked had Craigslist existed in the '80s and early '90s.
An adult by the time Pawn Stars debuted, I remember being energized by the prospect of a total stranger making it big off the Civil War bleeding bowl Aunt Edie willed down to them. And most times the letdown was just as riveting.
No matter what we're searching for, there's an element associated with shopping on Craigslist that harkens back to that same excitement.
On a recent hunt for this and that, I happened upon multiple items that were a total vibe on price and purpose. If anything sparks your sense of nostalgia or retail adventure, just click on the title to connect with the seller. The categories are: Free Finds, Antiques, and General/Random.
FREE || Couch, Loveseat, Chair & Ottoman
FREE || Dirt/Soil
FREE || Camper Shell in Great Condition
FREE || Delivery fee of $150 for Ellington Studio Upright Piano
FREE || Pottery Barn Crib Mattress
FREE || Treadmill
FREE || 4 Metal Patio Chairs
FREE || Camper
FREE || Piano
FREE || Outdoor Couch
FREE | Chrysler Car
FREE || Sedona Ceramic Tile Remnants
FREE || Project Desk
FREE || Entertainment Center
FREE || Queen-Sized Bed Frame
$125.00 || Vintage Chrome Table with Formica Top & 4 Matching Chairs
$1,200 || Parlor Stove (Weiser, ID)
$250.00 || Antique Wash Stand & 5-Piece Pitcher & Bowl Set
$200.00 || Antique Secretary & Cupboard
$125.00 || 100-Year-Old Dresser with 3-Piece Mirror
$250.00 || 1925 Underwood No. 5 Typewriter
$2,200 || Antique Wine Press c.1900
$1,800 || Jacobs 26 Mailbox Coke Machine (Fruitland)
$1,250 || Craftsman LT2000 Riding Mower in Excellent Condition
$200.00 || Total-Body Workout Machine in Great Condition
$25.00 || Homeschool Student Desk
$100.00 || Solid Wood Work Table with Locking Wheels
Happy Craigslist hunting!
