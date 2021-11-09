These Multicultural Cooking Classes Can Only Be Found In Idaho

What exactly do you know about the Idaho Office for Refugees? The website details their mission: ​"The Idaho Office for Refugees strives to ease the transition for those seeking refuge in the United States by providing education, connection, and space for growth."

It also provides one of the coolest things I've heard. Every month IOR offers Cross Culinary Kits & Classes. Once a month you can order a recipe kit with the ingredients you need to make a particular dish inspired from a local chef from another country. (You just have to purchase some of the perishable items on your own, but you are provided with the list.)

Then you go online for a live cooking class with the chef, where they teach you the skills to make the dish along with the history and culture surrounding it. "The goal of this program is to build bridges across our community, so please invite friends and family to sign up with you!"

(Click here for the full FAQ.)

These are coveted classes, so you need to act fast when a new one is announced. Often classes sell out immediately and you have to wait for the next month. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to expand their culinary horizons, especially if you're not particularly inventive in the kitchen. I use the same 8 spices in different combinations to make everything I know. Time to mix it up! Will you be checking this out? This month's recipe is "Syrian Meze: ​(Tabouli, Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Pita Chips...just in time for your holiday parties!)"

