These Two Idaho Republicans Are Acting Like California Democrats

Two Idaho elected officials have had it with anyone who opposes their unique policy concerning immigration. In a move that violates Ronald Reagan's 11th Commandment, though shall not speak ill of fellow Republicans, the two have issued joint press releases questioning a GOP Senator who moved to Idaho from California.

The move comes after the Senate passed Senate Joint Memorial 101. Proponents of the bill say it calls on the federal government to solve the immigration problem, while opponents call it a cover for amnesty. Senator Jim Guthrie, a Republican who year after year sponsors a bill to legalize driving for illegal aliens living in Idaho, said: "A California transplant in the Idaho Senate has been quick to say 'don't change my state'. As a native Idahoan and a farmer, I know that Idaho has been built on the back of our farm workers"

Fellow Republican Representative Judy Boyle spoke of her support for the controversial SJM 101 by questioning the motives of the reporters who are critical of the measure. "To continue to misrepresent the clear wording in SJM101 is dishonest, and it appears to be a fundraising opportunity for a particular organization," she said in a release.

The senator that Senator Guthrie referred to is Republican Senator Brian Lenney of Nampa. Senator Lenny exclusively gave us his thoughts on the release by Senator Guthrie and Representative Boyle.

"Having witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of unchecked illegal immigration, it's deeply concerning to see a group of Republicans in Idaho advocating for amnesty during a time of crisis."

"With our southern border resembling a war zone, granting amnesty would only exacerbate the problem by allowing more fentanyl, drugs, and criminals to flood into our state. These individuals would be emboldened by the notion that they can simply "pay a fee" and remain in Idaho without consequences."

"The fact that Idaho Republicans are pushing for amnesty is particularly alarming given that this is the same stance as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and AOC - politicians who are known for prioritizing open borders over national security. We must do everything in our power to protect our borders and uphold the rule of law, and amnesty is not the solution."

The issue is economics versus national security. Idahoans are rightly concerned that allowing illegal immigrants to drive is a rewarding unlawful behavior. Idahoans are used to their elected officials listening to them, not attacking them for choosing the Gem State as their home. Senator Guthrie and Representative Boyle should allow and, more importantly, listen to the public than attack Republicans and the media.

Their behavior seems to resemble California Democrats more than Idaho Republicans.

