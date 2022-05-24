This $2.1 Million Home on Nampa Golf Course Has Stunning Views

So, there’s a home for sale in Nampa right now that basically lives on the #15 hole at the Redhawk Golf Course.

The home is $2,100,000 and believe it or not there are only 3 bedrooms, however, there are a bunch of really cool indoor and outdoor entertainment areas and it’s fun to just scroll through and check out the 50+ pictures.

The home’s listing says…

“This home is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Home backs up to hole #15 at Redhawk Golf course in Nampa. Inside kitchen features a double oven JennAir gas range, two dishwashers, theatre room with mini fridge, knotty hickory hard wood floors that were just redone, knotty alder cabinets and doors, brand new carpet, new paint, granite countertops, travertine tile, surround sound, 3 bedrooms with 2 being master suites with walk-in closets, soaker tubs, and walk in showers.”

Like I said, LOTS of indoor and outdoor areas that are fun to check out. It’s my dream to have a theater room and an outdoor kitchen someday 😂

The listing continues...

“Outside features a built-in kitchen with a gas fireplace and airconditioned vents, hot tub, mature landscaping, firepit, multiple balconies, 2 rock water features, creek, 3 car garage, 1 bay for your golf cart, and more. The house sits on .33 acres, while the additional lot sits on .22 acres making it perfect for another home for family or adding a pool and pool house. This home is a must see as there are too many details to list.”

Check out the 50+ photos so you can see it for yourself! 👀

