This 2021 World Series Connection to East Idaho Will Blow Your Mind

It is unfortunate that Idaho is not home to major league profession sports teams. Don't get me wrong, having the Boise State Broncos satisfies over the top sports fandom fine enough. And no one is mad about enjoying a night of fun at the ballpark watching the Boise Hawks play. But it's hard not to feel bummed that Idaho doesn't have a team in any sport on the national stage. Of course that doesn't stop us from watching major league sports. This is America, after all.

Right now the biggest thing going is the 2021 World Series. Houston Astros are matched up against the Atlanta Braves. Right now the series is tied at 1-1. Who will take the lead come Friday night? Your guess is as good as mine unless you're a professional sports better and you likely have a more researched and statistical opinion on the matter. One thing I do know is that both teams have a connection to East Idaho. I came across this tweet:

According to Stats Crew, Gary Pettis in fact was on the Idaho Falls Angels roster back in 1979 before being drafted up. And The Baseball Cube confirms Walt Weiss's batting average during his time with the Pocatello Gems. Thanks, John Balginy of Twitter, for composing this fun fact with attached graphic. What are the odds that two players from Idaho teams would end up in the World Series?!

So if you're feeling bummed that Idaho has no team in the game, at the very least you can take solace that no matter who wins the World Series, someone who was part of an Idaho team helped make that happen.

