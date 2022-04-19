This Beautiful Idaho Small Town Should Be on Your Travel Bucket List

Over the weekend, I stumbled onto a list of the best small towns in the United States to visit… and Stanley, Idaho was on that list :)

This sparked my interest, and as I was Googling around, I found an awesome list from Only in Your State called 15 Little Known American West Towns You Have to Visit … and yet again … Stanley was on the list.

So, what makes Stanley so special?

First and foremost, it is absolutely breathtaking. When you approach Stanley from the West, you will be greeted by some of the most beautiful views of the Sawtooth mountains.

Here’s what Only in Your State says...

“This place is teeny when it comes to population (there are only 63 residents at last count), but it’s big on beauty. Set against the jaw-dropping background of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, you come to Stanley for the sweeping panoramic views of Idaho’s choicest cuts of nature. When you're done exploring, make the Sawtooth hotel your quaint and cozy base camp.”

Upon further research, the last population census update for Stanley was in 2010, and it was reported that there are in fact ... 63 people there. So, the first impression is, "there's nothing to do in Stanley." But that is totally false.

If you check out the town’s website, you'll see that this is a dream location for adventurers interested in the best-of-the-best motorsports, biking, hiking, climbing, fishing, horseback riding, river rafting, skiing etc. This is also the perfect location for a weekend getaway where your goal is total relaxation and completely turning off the world’s noises and distractions, as they have spas and lodging that are just too good to pass up.

