This Chilling Tale About The Idaho ‘Dogman’ Will Turn You Into A Believer

SpoooOOOoooky season is almost over and we will safely be in happy holidays time. But there are still a few days left to celebrate all things scary, haunted, and creepy. Forget about the costumes, candy, trick-or-treating, jack-o-lanterns, and decorations. We need to discuss the terrifying creatures of the night that are synonymous with Halloween. Not zombies or vampires, but werewolves!

Apparently there is a werewolf, or dogman, that has been spotted in Idaho. In Twin falls, a pastor called Chuy detailed his encounter with this horrifying creature for the YouTube channel Dogman Encounters. In his testimony he claims that what at first he assumed is a mountain lion in fact was a werewolf. However it isn't until twenty minutes in that he starts discussing the actual initial sighting. But if you have the patience for an hour and 45 minutes, this is a very detailed account. Maybe a good listen for a scare on a dark stormy night.

Maybe you're thinking that this is a story of pure fantasy or only people off their rockers think this sort of thing is true. But this guy Chuy sounds very normal and coherent and even acknowledges that he was skeptical himself. But all of the evidence he shares in this testimony seems legit. In fact, 1 in 5 people believe in werewolves, according to a new poll. And I have to say, after this story, I might be one of the one in five. You'll have to check it out for yourself. Either way, it's a creepy story.

