This Color Car Gets the Most Speeding Tickets in Idaho

Idahoans love to drive fast; in fact, it's challenging to get a speeding ticket in the Gem State. In some parts of our state, the speed limit is 80mph; however, most folks don't drive the speed limit. Idahoans don't have to worry about speed traps due to a lack of police on our roads. ￼

Who hasn't floored it on the connector when no one is watching. Let's face it, we don't have a lot of speed traps in the Treasure Valley. However, it's always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to speeding.

Idahoans do have a need for speed whether it's in traffic or on a desolate road. However, have you ever asked yourself how police determine who gets the ticket and who gets to run wild?

Police officers have to maintain the safety of the roads, so if you're driving 95mph in a 70mph, you should get a ticket. Swerving, tailgating, and not being courteous to your fellow drivers can also get you pulled over in Idaho.

Speeding in Idaho

If you don't want to take a hit on your car insurance premium and avoid getting a ticket, drive the speed limit. The car that gets caught speeding the most is not a blue, red, or black. The number one car for speeding is white.

The American Auto Insurance group explains:

It turns out that there is a color that gets pulled over more than others, but it’s not red. The vehicle color that gets pulled over more than any other color is actually white. However, red does come in second place. Gray and silver round out the list, taking the third and fourth spots, respectively.

