Readers Digest created "The 13 Most Romantic Small Towns in the United States"

Ketchum known by the rich and famous and newbies as part of "Sun Valley". However it is in fact its very own incredible town. Ketchum is about a mile from Sun Valley which gets tons of attention. We are happy that Ketchum gets to shine here. While highlighting this beautiful Idaho small town the article says, "Stunning views of Bald Mountain and the Idaho Smoky Mountain range, picturesque storefronts, and diversity of activity make this small town a romantic destination year-round. The area is full of fabulous restaurants, coffee shops, spas, boutiques, galleries, the Sun Valley Museum of Art, and more. If your idea of romance includes being chauffeured around, stay at the gorgeous Knob Hill Inn, the friendly staff at this boutique hotel will drive you anywhere in Sun Valley and Ketchum, however, since amenities include a fabulous hot breakfast, heated pool, sauna, and their Knob Hill Grill is one of the best restaurants in town, you might find you never want to leave."

Ketchum is quite stunning and the night sky, oh my... Just check this out...

You know that celebrities love Sun Valley, they also love this stunning neighboring town. There are so many reasons to visit and take in everything that this side of Idaho has to offer. See below what it is really like to date in Idaho followed by celebrities you are likely to run into in Idaho.

