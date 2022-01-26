The dating world can be brutal as we've talked about before, but what makes it brutal? The sad reality of dating is that the person you're dating will either remain with you for as long as you both agree and live... or one of you will break it off at some point. It's not often that we hear about the success stories because well... "that couple" that would be sharing their story is living happily ever after.

And who wants to hear that?

Give us the good stuff! Give us the juicy stories of where things went wrong! This doesn't that I am wishing for the failure of our beloved singles out there, but I believe most of us can agree that a good dating fail makes for an amazing story later on. We can laugh at it, we can cringe at it, and shoot, maybe some of us can learn from it.

So, sit back, take notes and enjoy a good laugh.

Dating Fails That'll Make You Glad You're Not Dating in Idaho From creepy crawlies to children tagging along, here are the worst dating stories we heard from people in the Treasure Valley.

