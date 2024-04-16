Is Idaho No Longer One of the Greatest Places to Get Married?

For years, Idaho has been rated among the top 10 best states for dating, and Boise is repeatedly ranked as one of the best cities for singles in America. However, recent data shows that Idaho/Boise might not have the same accolades when it comes to tying the knot.

Recent analysis from Giggster and Stacker, drawing upon data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, highlight the shifting dynamics of marriage in the Gem State. Let's take a look!

Stacker's insights underscore a broader national trend: declining marriage rates across the United States, with Southern states typically maintaining higher rates compared to their Northeastern counterparts. However, amidst this trend, Montana stands as a unique exception, experiencing a rise in marriage rates since 1990.

So, where does Idaho fit into this narrative?

In 2020, Idaho recorded a marriage rate of 7.3 per 1,000, positioning it as the 6th highest state nationwide. However, this figure does reflect a notable decline from 1990, when the marriage rate stood at 13.9 per 1,000—a decrease of approximately 6.6 points.

Despite this steady decline over a period of 34 years, Idaho continues to command attention for its dating scene and marriage prospects. Notably, states like California, New Mexico, Louisiana, Illinois, and Massachusetts rank much lower on the list.

It's worth exploring both the challenges and opportunities inherent in Idaho's matrimonial landscape. So, from examining cities with high rates of divorce to uncovering the state's most amazing wedding venues and date night restaurants, there's much more to see down below!

