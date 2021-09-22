This Kave(Man) Is A Real Hero In Kuna Idaho

Kuna High School is proud of their heroic student who is being celebrated around the Treasure Valley for saving a young boy from drowning in Indian Creek.

Maybe you've heard the story by now, maybe you haven't. Trystan Herrera and his brother have been named KTVB Channel 7's "7's Hero" after rescuing a boy in Indian Creek. Britni Strong's son had fallen into the water while they were floating the river, which they do regularly in the summer. Somehow his foot got tangled up by a rope. Britni was unable to swim towards him when she'd try to get into the water. Trystan and his brother were riding their bikes nearby when they heard the screaming. When they stumbled upon the scene, they jumped into action. Trystan was able to swim across the river, despite the strong current, help free the boys foot and get him back to safety.

Britni had initially thanked Trystan but didn't get any more information other than his name and that he lived in Kuna so she took to Facebook with the story and the small town of Kuna quickly figured out that it was Trystan Herrera from Kuna High School home of the Kavemen. The Herrera brothers have been named 7's Hero, which is an amazing honor, and now, his school is recognizing him on Facebook with the post: "We are very proud of the heroic efforts of Trysten and Kai Hererra". Thank you to the Herrera brothers for protecting your community, for making us proud and giving us something to smile about.

