This Map Shows You All the Best Christmas Lights in Boise

Now that you've stuffed your face with turkey, did your first round of shopping and put up your tree, it's really starting to feel like Christmas in the Treasure Valley. Between all the hustle and bustle, make it a point to set aside an evening to load up the car, grab some hot cocoa and check out some of the impressive Christmas lights homeowners all over the Treasure Valley have put up for 2021!

Once you’ve picked a night, make sure you check what we consider to be one of the BEST holiday resources in the Treasure Valley – the Boise Christmas Lights! The project was originally the passion project for William Higginson, a self-proclaimed Christmas light junkie who was frustrated that the Treasure Valley didn't have a central location where people could find the best static and animated home light shows.

So he created one and its popularity EXPLODED! In 2020, William recently moved to Texas for a new job opportunity. He’s still involved with some of the behind-the-scenes work, but made sure that he had someone trustworthy his “boots on the ground” in the Treasure Valley to keep this beloved holiday tradition alive. That person is Shannon Luthy, one part of the family that used to put together the “Shannons’ Light Show” in Meridian. They haven’t done the light show since 2017, so she’s able to hustle around to catch photos and videos in the Treasure Valley.

When you visit the map section of the Boise Christmas Lights website, you’ll see icons representing light shows synchronized to music, static light displays, community displays, commercial displays and displays under construction. Clicking an icon will show you the address of the display and any additional information the BCL team was able to collect like photos, a description of what you can expect, what time the display is running or what frequency you need to tune your radio to in order to hear the music that goes with the display.

There’s also a text version of that same directory that will allow you to narrow your search down to individual cities. Later in the season, they’ll share curated driving routes to help you see the most displays in a certain neighborhood or area.

The map is under construction right now and got a fresh set of updates over Thanksgiving weekend. According to their Facebook Page, the map will get a refresh about every other day. If you have a completely over-the-top display that you want people to come see you can submit your information HERE to get added to the map!

