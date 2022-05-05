This $1.7 Million Home in Meridian is Sliding Barn Door Central haha!

Check it out! If sliding barn doors are your thing … you’re gonna love this home. Here’s 50+ photos for you to look through :)

The home’s listing says…

“Beautiful energy-efficient home in Meridian that sits on 11 acres. Office and oversized great room on main floor with two new sliding barn doors. Kitchen contains a commercial grade stove & double oven with a walk-through butler's pantry into the formal dining. 4 bedrooms with large bonus room and half bath. Owner's suite has private bath with dual vanities, soaker tub, tile shower, heated tile floors and a walk-in closet.”

Well then, this home is what I like to call a 4x4x4 😂 There are 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and garage space for 4 vehicles. The listing continues…

“Home features 4 car garage, with finished 12x14 ft. room in attic, updated HVAC system in 2021 with triple zones and climate-controlled crawl space, new Culligan system in 2021 & new roof in 2015. The 11-acre lot has 8 acres of newly fenced area separating the space so you can bring all your farm animals.”

Farm animals?!

This is literally a picture-perfect farmhouse in Meridian, extremely close to the highway — talk about little bit city/lil’ bit country. There’s also a barn, corral, shed, garden area and an individual well. Not to mention, the home (and land) is absolutely beautiful. I’ve shared 50+ photos so you can check it out for yourself 👀

This $1.7 Million Home in Meridian is Sliding Barn Door Central

