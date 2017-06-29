Thursday 06/29/17 – Kevin Miller Show

Day 4 of Kevin's annual visit to the Nation's Capitol.. It's also the second and final day of "Holding Their Feet to the Fire" from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Today's guests: 6:am - Brandon Judd from the National Border Patrol Council ; 6:35am - AZ cattle ranchers Fred and Peggy Davis ; 7:am - Mary Ann Mendoza, who's son was murdered by an illegal alien ; 7:35am - U.S. Sen. from Idaho Jim Risch ; 8:am - U.S. Rep. from Idaho Raul Labrador ; 8: 20am - Chris Chmielenski from NumbersUSA ; 8:35am - Event sponsor Dan Stein from FAIR.