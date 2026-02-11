The Idaho Democratic Party has announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will speak at their Frank & Bethine Church Gala on March 7. The event is the most prominent of the year for Idaho Democrats and is one of the few things outside Boise that they have to look forward to.

The Democrats say the event is sold out, but they could still find more tickets available. Governor Walz is the most high-profile Democrat to visit the state in recent years. A few years ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Idaho, but he hasn’t run on the national ticket.

Arguably, there are only three Democrats bigger than Governor Walz. They would be former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Joe Biden, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Governor Walz is an interesting and polarizing choice considering what has been going on in Minnesota for the past several months. The governor announced he will not seek reelection, as the state is under investigation by the Trump Department of Justice and the House Committee on Small Businesses.

The investigations stem from accusations that over $ 9 billion was sent to Minnesota nonprofit groups and individuals who committed fraud.

From the SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler:

"SBA has since broadened its investigation to uncover pandemic-era fraud across the entire state of Minnesota and looks forward to working in partnership with Congressional leaders to uncover the full depth of the abuse and deliver accountability on behalf of American taxpayers."

Despite the scandals, Governor Walz is hailed as a hero in some progressive circles for his refusal to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Minnesota has been the epicenter of protests and the tragic death of two protestors.

Governor Walz will not be alone when he visits Boise. The Boise mayor, city council and a few others in the legislature are Democrats.

