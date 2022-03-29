It may be getting a little warmer outside, but it's not too warm to completely rule out going to hot springs. In fact, it's the best weather right now for hiking and being outside.

So, get outside, pack a picnic, explore Idaho's great outdoors, and check out some incredibly easy-to-get to hot springs.

I wrote about All 9 of Idaho's National Forests last week, and while doing that, I learned that holy cow Idaho has A LOT of hot springs.

There are a bunch of hot springs just in the Boise National Forest alone, and I wanted to look into how the hikes/trails are.

Surprisingly, not only are most of the trails very easy to access, but they're also really easy to walk – and some hot springs are literally right next to the parking lot.

Check em' out! 👇

Top 5 Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest

10 Easy Spring Hikes in the Boise Area with Breathtaking Views

Here's EVERY National Forest in Idaho

Hells Canyon: Am I the Only One Who Didn't Know This?

Hells Canyon: How Deep Is It & Should You Go This Time of Year?

Fishing White Sturgeon in Hells Canyon