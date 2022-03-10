Top 5 Unique, More Affordable Housing Options in Idaho

Honestly, the housing market in Boise right now (and most Idaho really) has become crazily unaffordable.

 

But don’t worry, we’ve made a list of the Top 5 atypical but affordable housing ideas.

 

#5: TeePee House

Explore Idaho's Teepee House in Cascade

Idaho has so many unique homes thanks to its unique residents. Did you know there was a teepee house in Cascade Idaho? It is considered a tiny home with only 826 square feet. This cozy cone shaped home makes quite a statement in Cascade. Thanks to realtor.com we got to see photos of the inside.


 

#4: Tiny Homes

Are Tiny Homes Our Best Option for Affordable Housing in Boise?

With Idaho's housing market being among the worst in America, it begs the question: what are our options for affordable housing?

 

#3: Tree Houses

Five Treehouse Rentals Available in Idaho Year-round

 

#2: Flipping an Older House

This Fixer-Upper Is The Cheapest House You'll Find In Kuna Today

 

#1: 3D Printed Houses

3D Printed Houses - What You Need to Know

 

Huckleberry Tiny House On Wheels

Check out photos of this tiny house on wheels built by a company right here in Boise... So cool!
