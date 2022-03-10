Top 5 Unique, More Affordable Housing Options in Idaho
Honestly, the housing market in Boise right now (and most Idaho really) has become crazily unaffordable.
But don’t worry, we’ve made a list of the Top 5 atypical but affordable housing ideas.
#5: TeePee House
Explore Idaho's Teepee House in Cascade
Idaho has so many unique homes thanks to its unique residents. Did you know there was a teepee house in Cascade Idaho? It is considered a tiny home with only 826 square feet. This cozy cone shaped home makes quite a statement in Cascade. Thanks to realtor.com we got to see photos of the inside.
#4: Tiny Homes
Are Tiny Homes Our Best Option for Affordable Housing in Boise?
With Idaho's housing market being among the worst in America, it begs the question: what are our options for affordable housing?
#3: Tree Houses
Five Treehouse Rentals Available in Idaho Year-round
#2: Flipping an Older House
This Fixer-Upper Is The Cheapest House You'll Find In Kuna Today
#1: 3D Printed Houses
3D Printed Houses - What You Need to Know
Huckleberry Tiny House On Wheels
Check out photos of this tiny house on wheels built by a company right here in Boise... So cool!