Traffic in Boise is Not Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Over the years, Boise has seen a huge increase in vehicles on the road increasing traffic year over year. As more migrate to the state, we need to prepare for changes, including the ones on the roads.

Given its winter, dangerous road conditions are to be expected. But, with the increase in population roads (especially intersections) have become almost unbearable. I mean, have you ever driven on Eagle Road during rush hour? Good luck.

So, we made a list of the Top 12 Most frustrating intersections in the Treasure Valley that you need to avoid.

The Top 12 Most Frustrating Intersections in the Treasure Valley

And, due looks like Ten Mile road will be under construction starting late January, 2022. Here is what we know:

It’s frustrating, we know. Traffic isn’t fun for anyone! In fact, here are 10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage:

It isn't often that we see much serious road rage here in the Treasure Valley. Perhaps an occasional "flying of the bird" or an explicative yelled--for the most part, the lack of real traffic in Boise and our overall "slower" pace of life keeps everyone calm. This brawl seems to be an exception to the rule, at one point, one of the fighting men says to "go back to Washington". It's the END of the fight that has everyone online LAUGHING...maybe it's just some good old fashioned Idaho Hospitality?

