Climbing gyms offer people of all ages and sizes an opportunity to challenge themselves physically, mentally, and emotionally. Time on the wall demands body strength and awareness, problem-solving skills and creative thinking from those in the harness. It's a great time for blowing off steam and reconnecting with yourself.

The Idaho-based climbing gyms that made this list bolster great reviews and outstanding facilities. Each organization offers unique staff and endless opportunities to challenge the total body and mind. Idaho is amazing for outdoor climbing, and the same is true of its indoor climbing community. Check out the four gyms below that offer an array of programs that include yoga, group fitness, summer camps, and high-quality instruction.

PS, We haven't personally climbed the walls at Edge Climbing Gym or Teton Rock Gym, but we've heard great things about them from friends who have!

1 || Vertical View - 1334 E Bird Dog Drive, Meridian, ID 83642

Features 240 climbs on walls as high as 65’ (takes the cake)

Bouldering at all levels

Offers all-women cohorts

Instructors on-site

2 || Asana Climbing Gym - 4977 N Glenwood St. Garden City, Idaho 83714

Bouldering at all levels

Climbing walls 50'-to-60'

Climbing competitions

Yoga aerials for yogis looking for a new challenge

Instructors on-site

3 || The Commons Climbing - 4795 W. Emerald St. Boise, Idaho 83706

45’ digs

Helping the “Urbanites” who lost their home at Urban Ascent

Free-spirited culture

Instructors on-site

4 || Gemstone Climbing Center, Twin Falls - 135 5th Ave S, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Gemstone was the first fully ADA-accessible gym in the world—pretty awesome!

Provides advanced, effective therapies for the following conditions: autism, MS, spina bifida, construction accidents, PTSD, and CP

Obstacle course racing and training

Instructors on-site

