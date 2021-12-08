Treasure Valley Burger Rivalry

The results are in… or are they? The people of Boise have spoken and there is a clear divide brewing in the Treasure Valley. Yesterday we discussed all the excitement behind the rumors In-N-Out coming to the Treasure Valley and then shared five reasons why we should go with Whataburger instead. The response from Boise locals was practically unanimous: we want Whataburger, not In-N-Out.

“Yes I got to try Whataburger in Texas for the first time last summer and I loved it. So much better than in and out,” commented Shannon. When asked what the order was that had her falling in love with Whataburger, Shannon said “it was a sweet onion burger or something like that.”

“24/7 Can’t beat that! Musician’s Dinner spot!” wrote Nicholas on Facebook. Not everyone, however, buys into the hype surrounding Whataburger as a handful of locals voiced their support with a simple “In N’ Out” or as Neil commented: “Had both this week… In n Out!”

There were several other suggestions from Boise locals that didn’t prefer either In-N-Out or Whataburger.

Photo by Vanessa Serpas on Unsplash.

“Neither we have better local burger places than these chains!” one Facebook user commented.

“Neither! White Castle please…” said another.

What’s amazing is there were several Boise locals who made the most sense with their suggestions… it’s almost TOO obvious.

“Why can’t we have both?” Terri commented.

“I’ve never had either, but I’m open to trying both!!” wrote Nicole.

We obviously support local businesses and encourage people to continue to support these businesses, but a burger rivalry is brewing in the Treasure Valley. What happens now? We wait. We wait and see which of the burger chains will make the first move. Who will break ground and claim Boise as a home first? Will either major chain have a shot against the local chains? No matter how this eventually plays out, it’s a win-win for burger lovers across the Treasure Valley.

