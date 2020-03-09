Treasure Valley Traffic Nightmare Continues to Worsen

While the Idaho Legislature continues to debate transgender issues, the Treasure Valley's traffic problems will be getting worse. Apparently, there is nothing that is being done about it or can be done about it. I've recently had a chance to talk to various transportation officials at the local, county, and state level. All the officials have told me they're concerned about the continued congestion, but no one has developed a plan on how to alleviate our over crowded roads.

The result of my conversations is that the money from developers is too good to pass up. Cities charge developers impact fees that are suppose to pay for the additional schools and roads, but the growth is too fast. The bottom line is that politicians will not say no despite how additional developments and high density building make no logical sense.

Who's Watching the Hen House?

The Ada County Commissioners have been endlessly touring local cities in hopes of appeasing angry residents. In my opinion, the commissioners have offered no plans and use these public forums to gain attention that they're concerned about unregulated growth. However, has that stopped the county from not raising taxes and approving more high density apartment buildings? When is the last time the Ada County Commissioners vetoed a development?

Meridian

The center of the Treasure Valley will finally get a Costco and another Winco. This despite several residents attending city council meeting saying that Chinden Road cannot handle the additional workload from both big mega-stores. Officials say these companies will pay for the vehicles on the road by building more infrastructure. If the state of Idaho can't keep up with the traffic on Chinden Road, how can two grocery stores? It doesn't make sense if you care about the taxpayer.

What's Next?

More traffic and tone deaf politicians will continue to get there way unless the people wake up and vote them out. We cannot afford to continue to overburden our roads with commercial and residential development that is not paid for.