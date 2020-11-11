Treasure Valley Turkey Tour Starts Today

Our quest to help the Boise Rescue Mission begins today as we begin our afternoon tours of Treasure Valley Wal Marts. Here is the schedule for this week on where we'll be in hopes that you'll consider donating to the Boise Rescue Mission.The turkey tour begins on Wednesday at the Meridian Wal Mart on 10 mile Road. I'll be outside with a table asking for your donations of turkey vouchers. What is a turkey voucher? Here is what a turkey voucher looks like.

KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO

Every Wal Mart in the Treasure Valley has turkey vouchers. So if you can't make it to Meridian today, but would like to help feed Treasure Valley Families, you can go to any Wal Mart in the Treasure Valley and ask a cashier for a turkey voucher. The cashier will ask you how much you'd like your voucher for and that voucher will make a big difference.

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO

Although it's chilly, we'll be out Thursday at the Meridian Wal Mart on Fairview Avenue from 4pm-7pm. Friday we'll be at the Meridian Wal Mart on Overland near Wahooz. I'll be out at a table with someone from Wal Mart and the Boise Rescue Mission. If you'd like to donate online, you can do so here. Here's a link to the Boise Rescue Mission.

KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO

In this crazy year of 2020, let's send a message that we in Idaho care for one another. The Boise Rescue Mission gives a hand up, not a handout. They receive no funding from local, state, or national governments. The Mission relies totally on your donations to help others. Please consider helping out!

Beginning Monday, please join us as we live at the Nampa Wal Mart on Garrity and Franklin. We''ll be living there from Monday the 16th to Saturday the 21st at 6pm.