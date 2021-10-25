Two Idaho Teachers Honored At The White House

Idaho's teachers of the year for 2020 and 2021 were honored in Washington D.C. at the White House last week.

Get our free mobile app

Just last week we found out that Crossroad Middle School in Meridian's Todd Knight was named Idaho teacher of the year for 2022. Will he get to travel to the white house next year? I guess we'll have to wait and see. Last week, the 2020 and 2021 Idaho teachers of the year, Stacie Lawler and Jorge Pulleiro, respectively were honored at the white house, along with teachers of the year from across the United States. They got to meet the President and hear a speech from the first lady!

According to the Idaho State Department of Education's Facebook post, "Jorge Pulleiro taught Spanish at Wood River Middle School in the Blaine County School District #61 when he was named Idaho's 2021 Teacher of the Year - he currently serves as Vice Principal at Twin Falls High School in the Twin Falls School District. Stacie Lawler teaches Physical Education at Timberlake Junior High School (TJHS Tigers) in the Lakeland Joint School District No. 272, and is taking a year-long sabbatical from teaching with her husband (also a Lakeland SD teacher) to tour the country spreading the word about the importance of mental health!"

Pretty freaking cool if you ask me! Congrats to these incredible teachers for being recognized on a national level for the contributions and commitment to students right here in the great state of Idaho. Such an honor, and we're lucky to have these incredible teachers teaching in our state!

Idaho's Top 10 Best Public High Schools According to the rankings on Niche.com, these schools earned the distinction of the best public high schools in the Gem State. Factors considered included academics, teachers, clubs & activities, administration, food, diversity, college prep, health & safety, sports and resources & facilities.

How Many Of These 14 Animals Do You Remember Dissecting in an Idaho School?