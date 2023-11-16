Unbelievable! Federal Agents Shoot Idaho Man in A Wheelchair

The latest Idaho story that is going viral involves federal agents shooting an Idaho man in a wheelchair. As President Biden meets with the Chinese president in California, the nation is stunned by the graphic images of BLM agents in action. ￼

The details of the case were reported by the Idaho Statesman, which happened last May. The story has gained national attention as the Conservative publication The Gateway Pundit has picked up the story.

The shooting ended a dispute between a family that had been accused of living on public lands for too long. The family was living in a trailer in the Payette National Forests. Federal agents dressed in plain clothes approached the trailer and asked the Roberts family to come out. They said they needed help jump-starting a vehicle. The folks inside didn't know that ten armed US Forrest members were outside waiting to pounce.

Shooting the man in the wheelchair

Their attorney, Craig Durham, detailed what happened next as told to the Idaho Statesman. 'The next few seconds were chaotic. Brooks rushed out of the trailer, his hands pumping the wheels of the wheelchair he had to use because of a disability sustained while working. He drew a .22 revolver, according to court documents, and pointed it at the men.'

YouTube/KTVB YouTube/KTVB loading...

Mr. Roberts was shot several times and, while on the ground, apologized because he didn't know the armed men were federal agents. He was in the hospital for over five months and cannot use the use of his right arm and legs.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash loading...

Family Suing for over 50 million Dollars.

The family has filed a tort claim against the United States Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Department of Agriculture. A tort claim is a notice that a lawsuit will be filed.

How big of a crime that provoked the shooting? The Brooks Family has to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges. They will be sentenced early next year.

YouTube/Forgotten History YouTube/Forgotten History loading...

Another Ruby Ridge?

Unfortunately, this incident will remind many of the Ruby Ridge standoff involving Randy Weaver and his family members, whom the FBI killed. The tragedy was the first of many that led to Waco and the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

