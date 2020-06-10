Unity Walk Day 2

Tuesday was day 2 of the Unity Walk in the Treasure Valley.  Are journey took us from the Capitol Building in Boise to Cloverdale Road.  Here's what I learned and continued to learn from my tour of the Treasure Valley.  Little gestures can make a big difference.  The media continues to focus on the negative.  Some politicians want to defund the police.  Their message of negativity can be overwhelming.

If you can't join us for our daily walks, why not start your own Unity Walk?  Take a walk around the block and if you see someone, why not say hello?  Or invite them along for a brief or long walk.  When's the last time we've turned off the negativity and had a conversation with our neighbors?  It seems that everyone wants to be heard, but few people will listen.  Let's start a movement!  I look forward to hearing from you as I begin day 3 of the Unity Walk on Thursday.  I'll be starting at Cloverdale and Fairview at 11am.  God Bless.

 

