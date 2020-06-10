Unity Walk Day 2

Tuesday was day 2 of the Unity Walk in the Treasure Valley. Are journey took us from the Capitol Building in Boise to Cloverdale Road. Here's what I learned and continued to learn from my tour of the Treasure Valley. Little gestures can make a big difference. The media continues to focus on the negative. Some politicians want to defund the police. Their message of negativity can be overwhelming.

Jacalyn Hill / KIDO Talk Radio

If you can't join us for our daily walks, why not start your own Unity Walk? Take a walk around the block and if you see someone, why not say hello? Or invite them along for a brief or long walk. When's the last time we've turned off the negativity and had a conversation with our neighbors? It seems that everyone wants to be heard, but few people will listen. Let's start a movement! I look forward to hearing from you as I begin day 3 of the Unity Walk on Thursday. I'll be starting at Cloverdale and Fairview at 11am. God Bless.