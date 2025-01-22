If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise. ￼

America's most celebrated film festival will return to Park City, Utah. The event's in-person return is so popular that their ticket portal crashed. There's only one word that describes the appeal of such enthusiasm, Sundance.

Founded in 1978, the Sundance Film Festival has been the launching pad for documentaries and feature films. Actor, director, and producer Robert Redford was appointed the first chairman in 1981. The Utah resident has been instrumental in building the largest independent film festival in the United States.

This year's festival promises to be one of the biggest ever featuring ninety films, shorts, videos over eleven days. Once again, you don't have to travel to Paris to see amazing worldwide premiers. Due to the growth of streaming, online participation will happen allowing folks to stream from January 30th to February 2nd.

The event will allow several folks who've been victimized by the wildfires in California who want to escape their losses. Sundance allows film fans to get an up-close look at how films are made from the actual stars and filmmakers.

For more information or for tickets, click the link here. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

