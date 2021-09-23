Idaho has several universities that we're all proud of in the Gem State. One university recently received national recognition, ranking third-best value in the West by US News and World Reports.

US News evaluates colleges and universities across the country every year for their annual report. The publication reviews cost of tuition, graduation rates, resources, financial aid packages, campus life, academic requirements, student body demographics, and other factors. You can read the criteria here.

From US News on how ranks are determined:

The top performer(s) in each ranking displays an overall score of 100. Others' overall scores are on a 0-99 scale, reflecting the distance from their ranking's top-performing school(s). Those placing outside the top 75% display their ranking's bottom quartile range (e.g., No. 90-120) instead of their individual ranks (e.g., No. 102).

Idaho Educational News broke down how the other college in Idaho ranked. The University of Idaho was number 25 best value in the West. U of I has a history of performing well in the survey. Boise State followed Idaho as the 46th best university for innovation. The university continues to invest in growing its computer science programs.

Lewis and Clark have a saying that they work to adhere to every day. A private school experience at a public school price.

Founded in 1893 and located in Lewiston, Idaho, LC State's warm and friendly campus provides a unique and safe learning environment, surrounded by the beauty of the LC Valley. While paying the lowest tuition among Idaho's public four-year institutions, students choose from over 130 degrees and certificates, including two- and four-year degrees in academic and career, and technical education fields. LC State is also proud to be Idaho's leader in online education, with over 20 fully online programs.

