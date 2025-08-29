Although it may frustrate some who love Boise State Football, the intense criticism over their 34-7 loss to USF is a sign of progress. The team's resurgence under Coach Spencer Danielson has raised expectations, some say surpassing the Petersen/Moore Era.

College football has changed more in the last three years than in the fifty years prior. Boise State has consistently been a disruptor, despite not being a member of a power conference. The athletics department has made the impossible possible for the last twenty-five years.

A team's success in the previous year doesn't guarantee its future success. College rosters turnover more frequently than those of professional teams due to the transfer portal, NIL, and unlimited free agency. The NFL has contracts that bind players to their teams, unless they are traded or released.

While one game doesn't indicate success or failure, the loss to the Bulls exposed several changes Bronco Nation did not see coming.

The most obvious two changes are the loss of Ashton Jeanty and Dirk Koetter. Mr. Jeanty is a once-in-a-lifetime talent who took his talents to the NFL. Coach Koetter was the architect of an offense that guided the team through several quarterbacks and two head coaches.

Coach Koetter is a consultant now, but is not involved in the day-to-day and gameday management of the offense. Nate Potter is the new play caller with a challenging task.

Last year's team was successful, but still relied on Mr. Jeanty to carry the load. Quarterback Maddux Madsen is a beloved and passionate player, but has yet to develop into a player who can lead the team. Mr. Madsen is an incredible underdog story, but he must be able to complete passes under pressure. His greatest gift is his ability to scramble while escaping the pocket.

Getty Images / Julio Aguilar Getty Images / Julio Aguilar loading...

The team and Mr. Madsen had an entire offseason to work on his weaknesses. Part of Coach Koetter's brilliance was creating plays highlighting his players' strengths. Fans did not see any of those plays on Thursday.

One outside factor is the ability of a team like USF to acquire players via the Transfer Portal and NIL. A few years ago, players had to wait a year before they could transfer to another team. Today, they can transfer twice a year if they don't like the coach or playing time.

Getty Images / Julio Aguilar Getty Images / Julio Aguilar loading...

USF has deeper pockets than Boise State. Players don't win championships alone; having access to former SEC players helps those programs get back to winning.

Boise State's strategy is to win through player development, minimal mistakes, and excellent coaching. The Broncos have answered the call in the past, and we'll be watching to see how they handle their new future in college football.

