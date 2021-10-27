Vigil Announced for Boise Mall Shooting Victims

It's something that is simply unheard of here in the Treasure Valley--a mass shooting. We in the United States have grown all too "familiar" with these tragic events-- innocent lives taken because of the selfish acts of one or more individuals who are looking to do harm.

On Monday, the unthinkable happened at Boise's Towne Square Mall--a place, in a city, that all of us have grown so used to considering so safe.

Many have been asking about dates, times, and the possibilities for a vigil to honor, mourn, and pray.

In a statement released by the City of Boise this afternoon and shared by the Boise Police Department, details of a vigil were shared:

As we continue our investigation into Monday's tragic shooting, we recognize the need to come together as a community. We invite the community to join us at the Boise Towne Square Mall at the Main Entrance (in front of Old Chicago) for a community vigil on Thursday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. so that we, as a community, can safely come together to reflect on the lives lost and honor the survivors. Due to COVID-19, to protect the health and safety of our community, we are asking all attendees to please wear a face covering and practice physical distancing with members outside of their immediate household.

Along with honoring the lives that were taken--the City of Boise also hopes to honor all of those impacted by this tragic event as well as the many first responders that showed up to the scene so quickly and jumped to protect the public.

Boise Reacts to Mall Shooting An unheard of incident for Boise, Idaho took place at the Towne Square Mall on the afternoon of October 25th.