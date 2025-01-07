Warning! Biden Bans Gas Water Heaters in Idaho!

President Joe Biden will be leaving office soon. Although he won't be in office long, the soon-to-be former president continues to issue outrageous executive orders. The Biden Administration will be remembered as one of American history's most anti-fossil fuel administrations. The president's team banned Americans from buying light bulbs in their homes to unreasonable energy fuel standards for automobiles and trucks.

Mr. Biden has spent millions, if not billions, on mandating electric vehicles and charging stations. Remember the move to ban gas stoves and heat from natural gas? Thankfully, those mandates were rebuffed by common-sense folks in Congress and the states.

Unfortunately, the president now wants to remove your ability to heat the water in your home. President Joe's gift was delivered to the American public the day after Christmas. There was no press release or announcement, just a decree from the administration. The new water heater standards will raise the price for those Americans who either buy a new home or have to replace their water heater.

There is no word on whether Joe Biden would demand that home inspectors travel to your neighborhood to look at your water heater.

The Washington Free Beacon explained the negative impact of Biden denying your right to choose your water heater.

'The rules apply to instantaneous water heaters, of which there are two types: non-condensing and condensing. But the rules hike efficiency requirements to a threshold that only condensing models can meet, effectively banning the cheaper but less efficient non-condensing models.'

You can read the entire new regulation here.

Hopefully, President Trump will reverse this order, allowing Idahoans the freedom to choose their water tank.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer