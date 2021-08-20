Watch Meridian’s New Owyhee High School Come To Life

From digital rendering to stunning newly constructed facilities, and everything in between. Get a sneak peak of Meridian's new Owyhee High School before it opens in this awesome video!

Just two and a half years ago, in January of 2019, the space near Ustick and McDermott was an old dairy farm. Now, it's home to the valley's newest high school, Owyhee High School, home of The Storm, one of the most stunning high school facilities Idaho has ever seen, with the latest and greatest in technology, and plenty of room for growth in this ever growing community.

Everything is brand new! New lockers, new hallways, a brand new football stadium, baseball fields, the works! These will be some very lucky students when they STORM the hallways (see what I did there?) on their first day of school this Thursday. Check out this video where the school turns from a dairy farm to a work of art right before your eyes!

It really is remarkable to see the process, from a quaint dairy farm, to months later having the wooden panels put in place on the brand new gym floor where students will play basketball for the next few decades before the have to replace it. To go from a quaint dairy farm to a bustling school with thousands of students walking these halls as they turn from middle school children to functioning adults for our society. This will soon become the home turf of many of these students' fondest memories. Congrats to the students and staff of Owyhee High School in Meridian, have a great school year and GO STORM!

